A group of bikers held a ride Sunday in support of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In honor of the lives lost in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, Harley Davidson of Stuart, held a tribute ride yesterday.

Bikers from as far as Daytona Beach rode their bikes more than 70 miles to Parkland to let the people know that the biker community supports them.

A healing service for those affected by the shooting was held before the ride got underway.