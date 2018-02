Tourists gathered under umbrellas at the Trevi Fountain snapping photos and taking video of the unusual sight of the fountain in the snow.

At Rome's Spanish Steps a local tried on snowshoes as others photographed the Barcaccia Fountain.

In Piazza del Popolo, the famous lion fountains were wearing a white fluff.

Schools were closed due to the inclement weather.

A bout of bitter cold weather originating from Siberia is sweeping across parts of Europe and is set to last over several days.