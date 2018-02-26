Mild start to our workweek throughout Siouxland

Our final weekend of February included some warming across the KTIV Viewing Area with even more on tap for our Monday. High pressure to our SW and a warm front skirting by to our north will allow temps to surge into the 40s today with 30s to the northeast. An abundance of sunshine will be seen as well making for quite the pleasant start to the workweek. Skies remain clear tonight and we could see a bit of patchy fog develop to that southerly flow and snow melt so make sure you drive carefully. A cold front moves in by Tuesday which will give us a little more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs still stay above average though with 30s and 40s expected once again. We fall about 10° into Wednesday just in time for a system to meet up with the colder air.

This could spark up a bit of a wintry mix in the afternoon which could linger to some snow through the overnight hours. The cold snap will be short lived as we look to moderate dramatically by the weekend with upswing into the 40s and 50s by Saturday and Sunday under partly to mostly sunny conditions. The first full week of March includes more precipitation chances as a cold front could bring a wintry mix for the latter half of our Sunday and a chance of snow by next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer