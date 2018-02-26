Man sentenced for northeast, Nebraska bank robbery - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man sentenced for northeast, Nebraska bank robbery

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

One of the men involved in a northeast, Nebraska bank robbery back in April will spend the next two and a half years in federal prison.

38-year old Jeffrey Bonneau was sentenced to 30 months in prison in U-S District Court in Omaha. 

Back in November, he plead guilty to bank robbery and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bonneau must also serve three years of supervised release.

Investigators say, on April 20th, Bonneau walked into the First Bank of Bancroft and demanded money from the bank teller. 

After taking the money, Bonneau fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later south of Bancroft.

56-year old Lenn Zuhlke has also plead guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Zuhlke drove Bonneau to a vehicle Bonneau used during the robbery. 

Zuhlke's sentencing is set for March 19. 

