Search continues for missing CDC worker

Family and police are continuing their desperate search for a Centers for Disease Control employee not seen in more than a week.

A reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of an Atlanta Centers for Disease Control worker who disappeared over a week and a half ago.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the missing case of 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham.

Cunningham was last seen by coworkers while leaving the CDC in Chamblee, Georgia on February 12. Cunningham is a commander at the CDC and was once named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 under 40.

His family said he called out sick from work and hasn't been heard from since that day. They said it's unusual for him not to contact them.

"He didn't respond to any calls, and that in itself had us wondering, "Is he okay?'," Cunningham's father questioned.

His parents drove from Maryland and found his home in tact, with his wallet, cellphone and car keys all in place along with is dog, which had been left unattended.

Timothy Cunningham is described as African American, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2sWRp8V