Local agency offers free flu shots in hopes to keep people well

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
In the midst of a very nasty flu season, The Community Action Agency Offered free flu shots today. 

Free flu shots were given at the Community Action Agency on a walk-in basis to anyone that needed them.

A number of people partook in the free flu shots throughout the day.

The Community Action Agency's  Health Nutrition Manager tells us that this was an important event to get people in the habit of getting the flu shot.

"The more people that we can get the flu shot and get in the habit of getting the flu shot every year, the better chances we have at not spreading the flu and keeping people well," said Joan Hansen

The flu shots were generously donated by Mercy Medical Center. 

