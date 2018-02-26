Cameras capture tornado's fury

The tornado that touched down in Mississippi County, Arkansas Saturday has been classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.

Winds from the tornado reached up to 90 miles per hour.

There's still a lot of cleaning up to do, and for the owners of the Rodeway Inn in Osceola, Arkansas, they have to decide if they can save anything from their business after they took a direct hit from the tornado, which was captured by surveillance video.

Kansas truck driver Brad Cole and his wife were staying in a first floor room at the Rodeway Inn in Osceola, Arkansas when the tornado hit and they both took cover.

"Happy to be here," Cole said. "There was two guys up on the top floor and the roof's gone over there."

One of the guests on the top floor ran downstairs, the other hid in the bathroom in the upstairs room.

The storm ripped the roof off the motel and blew pieces of the building all through a field right to the Days Inn next door.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EUHWR8