Trump says he would have run into Florida school without a weapon

President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he would have run into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the recent shooting that left 17 people dead had he been there.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," President Trump said during a meeting with governors gathered at the White House.

The president also heaped criticism on some of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the scene, calling their failure to enter the building where the shooting was taking place as "disgusting."

President Trump has repeatedly called for arming teachers and "hardening" schools in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

He has also vowed to ban "bump stocks," devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire in a manner more similar to automatic weapons. A bump stock was used in the October 1st massacre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2oxYHKR