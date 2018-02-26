Local producers appointed to National Pork Producers group

Three local producers and importers have been appointed by Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue to a National Pork Producers group.

Marv Van Den Top of Boyden, Marv Rietema of Sioux Center, and Greg Lear of Spencer, have been named to the 2018 National Pork Producers Delegate Body.

Each will serve one-year terms.

The National Pork Board and the Delegate Body was first established in 1985.

A entire list of people appointed to the Pork Producers Delegate Body can be found on the USDA's website.

