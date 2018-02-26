Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota flu death information - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota flu death information

Posted:
(KTIV) -

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of influenza deaths in Iowa has soared past 150, people have also died from the flu in Nebraska and South Dakota.

In Nebraska, 50 people have died from influenza so far this flu season, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. 

And, 24 people have died from the flu in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 

You can find more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the flu here

