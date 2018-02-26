Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota flu death information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares information about the flu, what you need to know, how the flu spreads and many more resources.

CDC: What to do if you get sick with the flu

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of influenza deaths in Iowa has soared past 150, people have also died from the flu in Nebraska and South Dakota.

In Nebraska, 50 people have died from influenza so far this flu season, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

And, 24 people have died from the flu in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.



