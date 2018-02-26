Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota flu death information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares information about the flu, what you need to know, how the flu spreads and many more resources.More >>
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of influenza deaths in Iowa has soared past 150, people have also died from the flu in Nebraska and South Dakota.More >>
The department says that at this point last flu season, just 50 confirmed flu deaths had been reported in Iowa.More >>
A new study from the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston may have led researchers to a pill that can shrink body mass.More >>
Dietician Amber Groeling says calories in vs. calories out really do matter, especially for maintaining or losing weight.More >>
Experts said the flu shot helps prevent heart attacks as much as quitting smoking -- or taking medicine for high blood pressure.More >>
"We typically average around 1-2 massive transfusion protocol or alerts, per month," said Dr. Craig Nemechek, Trauma Medical Director at Mercy Medical Center.More >>
A new warning from the FDA says the popular herbal supplement, kratom, may affect the body the same way opioids do.More >>
