Another mild day coming Tuesday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The warmest weather in over a week made its way into Siouxland today with highs in the 40s for many of us.  

With the melting of snow taking place, we could see some areas of patchy fog tonight into Tuesday morning.  

Tomorrow is looking like it's going to be a similar day meaning more highs in the 40s and more melting to enjoy.  

Wednesday brings in more clouds and maybe a slight chance of some light rain or light snow that could linger into Wednesday night.  

But as that system quickly pushes to the east, we'll get back to sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.  

Warmer conditions will then be pushing in as highs reach the low 40s by Friday and maybe the low 50s by Saturday.  

Sunday could give us some rain chances and then as colder air starts to move in a mix of rain and snow is going to be possible Sunday night into early Monday.

