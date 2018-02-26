Petitions and affidavits of candidacy filed with Iowa Secretary of State

The filing period is open for Iowa legislative, statewide, and federal candidates.

Beginning on June 5, Iowa residents will be able to vote to fill state and federal offices.

Right now, candidates can file their petitions and affidavits of candidacy with the Office of Iowa Secretary of State.

An updated list of candidates whose papers have been received and accepted will be published to the Iowa Secretary of States' website at the end of each day. Pictures of the candidates will also be available on the Iowa Secretary of States's Facebook page.