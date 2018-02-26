Crowd gathers at Duluth airport to await return of Team Shuster

The United States won twenty-three medals at the Pyeongchang winter games.

One of those medals is thanks to the men's Olympic Curling team, who took home gold in one of the games' greatest success stories.

US Olympic curlers have never won a gold medal before. Overnight the team, led by Minnesota native John Shuster became a national sensation.

Jennifer Austin was at the Duluth International Airport to welcome the team home. KTIV's Matt Breen and Stella Daskalakis had a chance to talk with Austin as the crowd waited for team Shuster to land.