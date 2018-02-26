Voters to consider multi-million dollar school bond

A special election is set for April 3rd to consider a multi-million dollar bond that would make much-needed improvements to schools in the Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire School District.

According to the school district's website, if voters approve the 9.7-million dollar bond, the money will provide additional instructional space, an expanded industrial tech program, a competitive-sized gym, and other improvements in the district.

The bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes.

The district's website says the overall school tax levy will increase by a maximum of $2.70 per $1000 of taxable valuation.

That means the owner of a 100-thousand dollar home would pay $11.72 more in property taxes per year.

