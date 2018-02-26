The location of "Awesome Biker Nights" remains up in the air, that development comes after Sioux City business voice their concerns.

The annual summer fundraiser is a three-day event down on Historic 4th Street, and causes the closure of that street for two days.

Several bar and shop owners, on Historic 4th, have asked that the event be moved because the street closure takes away from their revenue.

Last December, nine businesses on Historic 4th signed a letter to Awesome Biker Nights Incorporated saying they won't participate in this year's event.

The letter went on to say "we wish to not have our storefronts blocked by the event."

On February 5th, the Sioux City City Council gave business owners and Awesome Biker Nights Incorporated more time to come up with a solution, hoping Monday night, there would be an agreement.

But- that wasn't the case.

"I'm just very very disappointed," said Rhonda Capron, Sioux City Council. "Its been 3 weeks and here we are, still not decided on what, going forward, what's happening."

ABN says deferring final approval on street closures -- is hurting their event.

"We need to move on with the event, in order to get the vendors, the bands here," said Brian Hall, Chairman for Awesome Biker Nights. "Location is the number one item right now."

Representatives from M's on Fourth, and SoHo were at Monday night's meeting, and said they are still in opposition because it looks like ABN will continue to compete against businesses for alcohol sales.

As a result, Mayor Bob Scott made a motion to accept the street closures, only if ABN does not get a liquor license, and the participating restaurant/bars pay $1,500.

Mayor Scott's motion failed after a 2-2 vote.

Board Members of Awesome Biker Nights will meet Tuesday night, to see if they can come up with an agreement to bring to council.

"Its whether we do the beer sales, whether we cancel it all together, or whether we look for another place to have the event," said Hall.

The discussion will be brought to council on Monday, March 5.

Council Member Rhonda Capron says she wants the agreement in writing.



