Revised construction plan for Morningside Avenue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Revised construction plan for Morningside Avenue

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect

The Sioux City City Council approved a revised construction plan for Morningside Avenue.

The construction will take place from South Nicollet Street to South Lakeport Street, along the main strip of Morningside Avenue. 

Some of the improvements includes new paving, sidewalks,driveways, street lights, water main, and storm and sanitary sewers.

The construction will be a four-stage process anticipated to start on May 1st.

City staff have met with the Morningside Days Parade Committee to find an alternative route to the parade.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.