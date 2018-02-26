The Sioux City City Council approved a revised construction plan for Morningside Avenue.

The construction will take place from South Nicollet Street to South Lakeport Street, along the main strip of Morningside Avenue.

Some of the improvements includes new paving, sidewalks,driveways, street lights, water main, and storm and sanitary sewers.

The construction will be a four-stage process anticipated to start on May 1st.

City staff have met with the Morningside Days Parade Committee to find an alternative route to the parade.

