Citizens give input on future blueprint of Sioux City

The City of Sioux City is taking a look at its comprehensive plan.

On Monday, citizens and business owners joined city leaders to speak up about the biggest changes they want to see in Sioux City.

"You want to have the public input. You want to know what are your citizens thinking and feeling. What is important? What do we need to be focusing on and emphasizing on our future?" says Alex Watters, Sioux City City Council.

One hot topic?

Problems with transportation.

Attendees had plenty of ideas.

"We're just trying to think of ways to improve the transportation. Connecting parts of town, the West side, and the North side improving how they can get to amenities," says Darin Daby, Citizen.

Redeveloping the Riverfront also was on the minds of some citizens.

"It's just a beautiful landmark to our community. people that come and go through town see it and it lays out right in front of everyone going through on I-29. So, it's something that we can promote and sell as a city and something that we as residents can be proud of," says Daby.

Citizen input is something those who attended think can make a real difference for Sioux City.

"I mean, this is how cities work well. When we get citizens involved and then the plan can get put in place and then we can all work to make it happen," says Daby.

Helping to change the future blueprint of Sioux City.

A link to the survey for the comprehensive plan is below:

http://www.hlplanning.com/portals/siouxcity/get-involved/