Mathison sues federal government over seizure of settlement in civil rights suit

The Sioux City man, who was the convicted ringleader of a large-scale, local drug ring, is suing the federal government.

In court documents, obtained by KTIV, Ryan Mathison claims two assistant U.S. attorneys illegally seized part of Mathison's $50,000 settlement of a civil rights lawsuit. Mathison says the attorneys seized the settlement money to satisfy a $400,000 money judgment against Mathison following his 2006 conviction on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.

In 2006, a jury convicted Mathison of smuggling drugs from Mexico to Sioux City.

Mathison says the seizure of the settlement money, by U.S. Attorneys Joshua Grant and Marty McLaughlin "violated a settlement agreement using a legal mechanism to avoid due process".

Mathison is asking a federal judge for damages, and a jury trial.

Mathison is serving a 31-year sentence in a federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio.