Mathison sues federal government over seizure of settlement in civil rights suit

UNDATED (KTIV) -
The Sioux City man, who was the convicted ringleader of a large-scale, local drug ring, is suing the federal government.
In court documents, obtained by KTIV, Ryan Mathison claims two assistant U.S. attorneys illegally seized part of Mathison's $50,000 settlement of a civil rights lawsuit. Mathison says the attorneys seized the settlement money to satisfy a $400,000 money judgment against Mathison following his 2006 conviction on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.
In 2006, a jury convicted Mathison of smuggling drugs from Mexico to Sioux City.
Mathison says the seizure of the settlement money, by U.S. Attorneys Joshua Grant and Marty McLaughlin "violated a settlement agreement using a legal mechanism to avoid due process".
Mathison is asking a federal judge for damages, and a jury trial.
Mathison is serving a 31-year sentence in a federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio.