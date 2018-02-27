Norfolk home damaged after fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk home damaged after fire

NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A Norfolk house is damaged following an afternoon fire.

The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a call of a structure fire just after 1:30 PM at 806 Phillip Avenue on Monday. Officials blocked off Phillip from 8th to 9th streets to fight the blaze.

No outward flames were visible but smoke was coming from the house. Nebraska Public Power District workers shut off power to the home.

Captain Landon Grothe says the fire was caused by combustibles placed too close to an electric heater in the basement. There was an occupant home at the time of the fire but nobody was injured. He estimated the damage caused to the home at $10,000.

