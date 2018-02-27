Rare snowstorm hits Rome, Italy

In Piazza del Popolo, the famous lion fountains were wearing a white fluff.

Schools in Rome, Italy, are closed for a second day.

The heaviest snowfall in six years covered the "Eternal City" and its famed landmarks in a blanket of white.

Sledders and skiers took to the small slopes at the Circus Maximus - an ancient Roman chariot racing stadium.

And a snowball fight broke out in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

An arctic storm passing over much of Europe was blamed for the rare snowfall in Rome.