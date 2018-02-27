Students at one high school lift each other's spirits with positive notes

In the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Florida and threats of violence at high schools around the country, students at one Indiana high school are trying to lift each other's spirits

They're putting letters filled with hope on school lockers.

Aaliyah Thompson, a Sophomore said, "I mean it's kind of just like a wake-up call. That anything can happen to anyone at any time and place."



It can be anything, doesn't always have to be bad, it can be good.



"The greatest views are after the hardest climbs don't give up," said one student. Another said, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

The idea for these inspirational messages came to fruition well before this past week's events, but just so happened to appear during a time that matters even more.



Sarah Wolff, a teacher at Carmel High School, "Any time is a good time to do something good for somebody and that's what our job is here on planet earth."

So two weeks ago Wolff says she asked her ceramics class to come up with a random act of kindness.

Brayden Williams, a senior at Carmel High School said, "It just puts a smile on my face and a lot of others. It makes me happy."

With $20, 30 students put up 5,100 positive messages to students throughout the high school, they realized all it takes is one random act of kindness.

Wolff said, "I said to the kids whether your student body throws this on the ground or whether that actually makes an impact on somebody's day it's the only good thing they hear and maybe when they go home they make better decision because somebody they don't know said something positive to them. You don't know that and that's what a random act of kindness is."



This is just one of 24 acts of kindness leading up to the school's mental health awareness week.

Life lessons for beyond the classroom and in the halls. "No matter what happens to make today a great day."



A message we can all follow.