Mom who left kids alone to visit Germany takes plea deal

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

An Iowa mother accused of leaving her four children home alone to travel to Europe for 10 days has taken a plea deal.

Johnston resident Erin Macke entered Alford pleas Monday in Polk County District Court to four counts of child endangerment. 

In exchange, prosecutors will drop a charge of making a firearm available to a person under age 21.

In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. 

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

