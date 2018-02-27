Mom who left kids alone to visit Germany takes plea deal

An Iowa mother accused of leaving her four children home alone to travel to Europe for 10 days has taken a plea deal.

Johnston resident Erin Macke entered Alford pleas Monday in Polk County District Court to four counts of child endangerment.

In exchange, prosecutors will drop a charge of making a firearm available to a person under age 21.

In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 19.