President Trump meets with Republican lawmakers

President Trump is promising action on "bump stocks" that make rifles fire faster.

President Trump said, "I'm writing that out myself. I don't care if Congress does it or not, I'm writing it out myself."

But will Congress make new gun laws?

That could come up with President Trump as he meets with Republicans Tuesday.

Even after the Parkland shooting, lawmakers still can't agree on strengthening background checks.



With one plan on hold in the Senate: Republicans say it infringes on the individual rights. Democrats say it's not enough, they're pushing for a ban.



Senator Bill Nelson, (D) Florida said, "We need to get the assault rifles off the streets."

Closing the gun show loophole and preventing terror suspects from buying weapons - also in limbo.

And there's a disagreement even among Republicans on President Trump's proposal to arm highly trained teachers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said, "Coaches and teachers that are willing to be trained to help provide a layer of defense, I'm all for that."

Today's meeting with lawmakers, a chance to nudge Congress forward.

With or without influence from the National Rifle Association. President Trump told governors don't worry about the NRA, they're on our side.