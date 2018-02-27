Ashly Richardson - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ashly Richardson joined the KTIV team in November of 2016. She loves how every day is different in news. 

She also loves being able to tell the stories of unique people. 

Ashly has been all over the Midwest. She grew up in Clarkston, Michigan. Clarkston is a small town about 40 miles north of Detroit. 

After graduating high school Ashly moved to Chicago to pursue broadcast journalism. 

She received a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago

After graduating Ashly received a job offer in Northwest Iowa working at a radio station. 

When Ashly is not at work you can likely find her on adventures with her dog, Thor. 

She loves spending time on Lake Okoboji and jetskiing. 

Follow Ashly on Twitter @AshlyKTIV4.

