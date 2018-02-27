Truck driver killed in Colfax County highway accident

Authorities say a semitrailer driver died after his big rig ran off a state highway in eastern Nebraska

The accident occurred a little before 2 p.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 15, about 6 miles north north of Schuyler. Colfax County authorities say in a news release that the northbound truck came up on a northbound tractor pulling a feed wagon.

The release says the truck was trying to pass the tractor and wagon on the left when the tractor began to turn left. The truck veered off the highway into a field and crashed into the creek bank.

The release says the truck driver was pronounced dead later at a Schuyler hospital. The driver's name hasn't been released. An autopsy was ordered.