Truck driver killed in Colfax County highway accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truck driver killed in Colfax County highway accident

Posted:
Authorities say a semitrailer driver died after his big rig ran off a state highway in eastern Nebraska Authorities say a semitrailer driver died after his big rig ran off a state highway in eastern Nebraska
SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) -

Authorities say a semitrailer driver died after his big rig ran off a state highway in eastern Nebraska and crashed into a creek bank.

The accident occurred a little before 2 p.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 15, about 6 miles north north of Schuyler. Colfax County authorities say in a news release that the northbound truck came up on a northbound tractor pulling a feed wagon.

The release says the truck was trying to pass the tractor and wagon on the left when the tractor began to turn left. The truck veered off the highway into a field and crashed into the creek bank.

The release says the truck driver was pronounced dead later at a Schuyler hospital. The driver's name hasn't been released. An autopsy was ordered.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.