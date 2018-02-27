South Dakota senators shelve constitutional amendment on lawmake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota senators shelve constitutional amendment on lawmakers' pay

Posted:
A South Dakota Senate panel has shelved a measure that would have asked voters to give legislators a pay raise. A South Dakota Senate panel has shelved a measure that would have asked voters to give legislators a pay raise.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A South Dakota Senate panel has shelved a measure that would have asked voters to give legislators a significant pay raise and tied their salaries to the state's median household income.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday to table the resolution. It would have gone to November voters. But senators will instead debate the proposal in bill form, which would require Gov. Dennis Daugaard's signature.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Ryan Maher says it's not the responsibility of voters to raise lawmakers' salaries. The bill would set legislators' salaries at one-fifth of the South Dakota median household income. U.S. Census numbers for 2015 show that would mean a raise of 70 percent for the state's 105 lawmakers to nearly $10,200.

State lawmakers are currently paid $6,000 per session plus a per diem allowance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.