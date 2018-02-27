Mild stretch continues Tuesday before colder air moves back in

More mild conditions are on the way for our Tuesday after temperatures surged into the 40s and 50s Monday. A cold front is tracking through the region though and with increasing clouds and northerly flow, highs will be just a touch cooler. Temps will still be climbing above average into the 40s with 50s south and 30s NE of Sioux City. By our Wednesday, the cloud are thick as a low pressure begins to ride along this front. It moves by just to our south so chances are slim but a isolated rain/snow shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs will really take a tumble as well, with the 30s returning across much of Siouxland.

As that front pushes east, high pressure takes back over and this will bring the sunshine back for the latter half of the workweek. Thursday and Friday will also include more warming as SW flow build back in. We can expect the 40s and 50s to return Friday with even warmer conditions on the docket for Saturday with many of us topping out in the 50s. By Sunday, our next weather-maker is developing and this one could bring some rain as well as wintry weather. Sunday bring the chance of rain as temps will be in the 40s and 50s but as colder air works in, that looks to change to wintry mix overnight into our Monday. Precipitation may linger into Tuesday as well but one thing's for sure is that much colder air moves in to start next week. Highs will fall back toward seasonable norms, with temps in the 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer