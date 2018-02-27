Senate confirms Bill Northey to be USDA Under Secretary

After months of delay, the U.S. Senate confirmed Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture.

Bill Northey said it is a tremendous honor for him to be confirmed to serve as an Under Secretary of Agriculture.

Northey said, "I want to thank President Trump for nominating me and Secretary Perdue for his support and encouragement throughout the confirmation process. I also want to thank Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for their strong support and their tireless work on behalf of my nomination. I greatly appreciate Chairman Roberts, Ranking Member Stabenow and the entire Senate Ag Committee for their bipartisan support of my nomination. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in this new role."

Governor Kim Reynolds said, “Through it all, his commitment to this state and its people never wavered. Iowa is better thanks to his service, and the nation will be better with Bill in his new role as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services.”

The timing of Northey's resignation and swearing-in is still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

