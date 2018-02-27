Iowa named Best State in the nation

A U.S. News & World Report ranking of states puts Iowa at the very top of the list.

The raking is comprised of dozens of metrics, including health care, education, infrastructure, crime and more.

Iowa ranked number one in infrastructure, number three in health care, number five in education and number four in opportunity.



“Our Best States ranking is a humbling tribute to our people who have proven time and again that in Iowa if you’re willing to work hard, you can accomplish anything,” Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa said. “My top priority as governor is to build on our current success by bringing new resources and opportunities to every corner of our state. Every Iowan contributes to the success of their community and our state, and we celebrate this honor knowing that our work to build a better Iowa will never be finished.”

Nebraska was ranked number seven and South Dakota ranked number 14.

Mississippi and Louisiana came in at 49 and 50.

For the full list, visit https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/rankings.