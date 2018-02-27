Scammers targeting MidAmerican Energy customers

Scammers are targeting both residential and commercial MidAmerican Energy customers.

That is according to a news release from the company on Tuesday. It states that the customers receive calls from the imposters demanding immediate payment on behalf of MidAmerican Energy. They threaten to shut off power unless the customer makes an immediate payment over the phone with a prepaid debit card.

Customers who receive a suspicious call should hang up, and report it to their local police department or sheriff’s office. MidAmerican does not call customers demanding immediate payment by phone.

Once you’ve reported the call to law enforcement, report it to MidAmerican Energy at the number on your monthly utility bill, or call 888-427-5632. Don’t call the number that appears on your caller-ID display.