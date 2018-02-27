Orange City Tulip Festival Extravaganza set for March 14

Orange City's Tulip Festival Extravaganza is just a few weeks away.

The annual event will be held March 14 at the Prairie Winds Event Center from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Costumes for the 2018 Tulip Queen and Court will be revealed, and the 2018 parade marshals will be introduced.

The 2018 Tulip Court will also present their traveling road show for the first time.

Members of the 2018 Tulip Court are: Queen Juliana Tien, daughter of Gale and Cathie Tien, Alexa Arends, daughter of Troy and Darla Arends; Josie Maasdam, daughter of Kirk and Becky Maasdam; Haley Smit, daughter of Jason and Kara Smit; Corinne Wiese, daughter of Robert and Tricia Wiese.

Tickets for the Extravaganza are $20.

They are available at the Tulip Festival Windmill Office on Highway 10, or by calling (712) 707-4510.