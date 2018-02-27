Celebrate National Pancake Day by donating to CMN at IHOP - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Celebrate National Pancake Day by donating to CMN at IHOP

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today is National Pancake Day and IHOP is celebrating with free pancakes. 
 
Make a donation to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network and get your free short stack. 

All donations made to CMN stay in the area.

Last year, CMN donations helped over 24,000 Siouxland kids were helped. 

The money funds specialized equipment but also other programs in the area. 

It's an all-day event and people can come now until 7 o'clock Tuesday. 

This year, the IHOP in Norfolk, Nebraska is also participating in the event.  

Nationally, IHOP has a goal of reaching $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations. 

If you can't make it, donate online here

