Western Iowa Tech host 12th Annual Lewis and Clark Jazz Festival

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The 12th annual Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival at Western Iowa Tech wrapped up Tuesday. 

The free event provided middle and high school students from the tri-state area to experience jazz music in a competition format.

There were two different categories vocal jazz and instrumental jazz. 

William Darwin Junior who is in charge of the event says it's an educational opportunity as much as it is a competition.

"It's not just about winning, it's about learning and then coming back next year, "said William Darwin, Jr.

Trophies were awarded to the 1st through 3rd place in each class, and to outstanding soloist 

The Western Iowa Tech Audio Engineering program also provided sound and recording services throughout the festival. 

