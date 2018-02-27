Some fog and drizzle could move into Siouxland Wednesday

It was another mild day with lots of sunshine across the area with southern Siouxland even seeing 50s for highs.

Sioux City got into the low 40s and now we're set to cool down by a little bit.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and some areas of fog are going to be possible with lows tonight near 20.

That fog could linger into Wednesday and we'll stand a chance of some light drizzle or freezing drizzle as temperatures climb to a little above freezing for most of us.

The precipitation should be light enough and temperatures warm enough that this shouldn't have a big impact across the region.

Sunshine returns again by Thursday with highs a touch below average in the upper 30s.

Then we'll warm things up very nicely as highs on Friday get into the mid 40s with low 50s possible by Saturday.

Things start to change later in the weekend with some rain possible on Sunday as temperatures stay mild in the upper 40s.

Then as colder air moves in Sunday night and Monday we could see a mix of some light rain and snow.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 30s. Tuesday is looking drier at this point with a high in the mid 30s.