Residents in Calloway County, Kentucky are continuing to clean up after severe weather over the weekend.

The area experienced tornado damage from extreme storms over the weekend.

For some the damage was minor with some debris and fallen trees.

Others are now faced with the task of rebuilding.

Aerials overhead captured one farm with scraps of metal and wreckage scattered all over the property.

Some areas are in a state of emergency and will apply to FEMA for help.