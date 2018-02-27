Flu starting to decline in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flu starting to decline in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Medical experts say this year has been a tough one for influenza, in our area, and across the nation. 

But experts say in the past two weeks, there has been a decline in the number of patients who have tested positive for various strains of influenza. 

They warn, however, the flu season is not yet done. 

Siouxland District Health says the season could last well into Spring. 

But, there is an end in sight. 

"We are seeing that we've seen that peak. We are starting to see the numbers decline but, hopefully by the end of March, middle, end of March we'll kind of fizzle out a little bit more," says Kristen Beal, Infection Preventionist with UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's. 

Medical experts say a flu shot can still help, even this late in the season. 

If you get one, it should help reduce the severity of the flu.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.