Flu starting to decline in Siouxland

Medical experts say this year has been a tough one for influenza, in our area, and across the nation.

But experts say in the past two weeks, there has been a decline in the number of patients who have tested positive for various strains of influenza.

They warn, however, the flu season is not yet done.

Siouxland District Health says the season could last well into Spring.

But, there is an end in sight.

"We are seeing that we've seen that peak. We are starting to see the numbers decline but, hopefully by the end of March, middle, end of March we'll kind of fizzle out a little bit more," says Kristen Beal, Infection Preventionist with UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

Medical experts say a flu shot can still help, even this late in the season.

If you get one, it should help reduce the severity of the flu.