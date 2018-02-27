Le Mars girls win first state tourney game; hand Lewis Central first loss

Le Mars remembered the heartbreak of losing to Lewis Central in a regional final last season. A year later, the rematch was in Des Moines. But the Bulldogs were still underdogs against the undefeated, 22-0 Titans.

It was a sloppy game early. The two teams combined for 13 turnovers in the first quarter. But Le Mars settled down and started hitting three's. Jenn Schneider had 10 points as the Bulldogs hit six three's in the first first half. Le Mars led 25-13 at the break.

Le Mars forced 20 Titan turnovers. Jaelynn Dreckman led the way with 16 points off the bench and Le Mars gets their first state win, finishing Lewis Central, 52-43.

"Jaelynn really played a solid game, obviously," said Le Mars head coach Judd Kopperud. "She's really come on for us in the postseason. Obviously today, she was ready to play."

"I was just finishing layups and getting amazing passes from my teammates," said Dreckman. "It all goes back to them. They know when a good time is, and when a bad time is. I can't thank them enough."

"Coming in at half, we were up by quite a few, and we just knew that we couldn't settle," said Schneider, a senior. "I feel like we kind of did that. But we just knew we had to keep pushing, because we wanted it more."

Le Mars will face #3 Grinnell in the 4A semifinals on Thursday.