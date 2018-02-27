Iowa Senators react to Bill Northey confirmation

Both of Iowa's US Senators were elated over the confirmation of Bill Northey

Northey has been Iowa Secretary of Agriculture for eleven years, but today the US Senate has raised Northey to the position of USDA Under Secretary for Farm production and Conservation.

"I am thrilled to see Bill Northey'ss confirmation in the senate." Says Senator Joni Ernst "His long overdue confirmation to fullfills an essential role within the USDA is great news for our state and our country,"

Senator Chuck Grassley says that "Northey can now be sworn in and get to work to helping all farmers across the country just like he helped the farmers in iowa."

Bill Northey's confirmation had been held up by Tex Senator Ted Cruz.

The timing of his resignation and swearing-in is still being finalized.

Governor Kim Reynolds will name Northey's replacement.