Iowa Senators react to Bill Northey confirmation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Senators react to Bill Northey confirmation

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
(KTIV) -

Both of Iowa's US Senators were elated over the confirmation of Bill Northey

Northey has been Iowa Secretary of Agriculture for eleven years, but today the US Senate has raised Northey to the position of USDA Under Secretary for Farm production and Conservation. 

"I am thrilled to see Bill Northey'ss confirmation in the senate." Says Senator Joni Ernst "His long overdue confirmation to fullfills an essential role within the USDA is great news for our state and our country," 

Senator Chuck Grassley says that "Northey can now be sworn in and get to work to helping all farmers across the country just like he helped the farmers in iowa."

Bill Northey's confirmation had been held up by Tex Senator Ted Cruz. 

The timing of his resignation and swearing-in is still being finalized.

Governor Kim Reynolds will name Northey's replacement.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.