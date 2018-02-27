Democratic candidates for governor criticize school spending bill

Iowa lawmakers have approved K-12 education funding for the next school year and sent the spending plan to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Monday for a bill that will provide a 1 percent increase, or about $32 million in new spending, toward Iowa's roughly $3.2 billion education budget. The GOP-majority House approved the same legislation earlier this month.

That 1 percent increase isn't enough according to three Democratic gubernatorial candidates. "One percent won't cover any cost of living increases for our teachers, school personnel, administrators, janitors," said John Norris, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "So, you can't even fund that. If you have any population loss in rural Iowa, you're looking at overall cuts to your budget. When our schools face an increasing disparity in income, and the new English language learners, we have to make sure we address the needs of our children first." "There are our kids, they ar our future," said Andy McGuire, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "Their education is the most important thing for Iowans. That's how we're going to be the state we want to be. And, to short change out kids, and our teachers, is not the right way to go." "It's a question of what we value, and what our priorities are," said Cathy Glasson, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "I value our kids over corporations. And, that's why we need to make sure to fully fund K-12 at 6 percent, which is what I'm calling for, and I'll veto anything less than 4 percent."

Lawmakers were at odds on the funding for weeks, largely over whether to include additional money for transportation and per-pupil inequity spending.

An additional $14 million in one-time money was approved in a separate bill. It also heads to Reynolds.