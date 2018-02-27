Awesome Biker Nights Board Working On Agreement To Bring Back To - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Awesome Biker Nights Board Working On Agreement To Bring Back To Sioux City City Council

Posted:
By Stella Daskalakis, Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Chairman of The Board for Awesome Biker Nights told K-T-I-V, the board has not yet come up with an agreement to bring back to the Sioux City City Council. That development is in spite of another meeting of the Awesome Biker Nights Board on Tuesday night.

At issue is the location of this summer's three-day festival. Some business owners, along Historic 4th Street, have voiced concerns about the annual summer fundraiser, which has had a home on Historic 4th for 17 of the last 18 years. Those business owners asked to have the event moved because, they said, the closure of Historic 4th Street hurts business.

Mayor Bob Scott's solution, which was offered at Monday night's City Council Meeting, ended with a 2-to-2 tie vote.

Members of Awesome Biker Nights said deferring final approval on street closures hurts their event.

