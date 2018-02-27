Public forum held to discuss race and privilege - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Public forum held to discuss race and privilege

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission and the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP Tuesday night host a public forum entitled "Race, Privilege and Our Community." 

The purpose of the forum, was to have a deeper conversation about race and privilege.

Lamont Sellers, Associate Vice President for Diversity and Senior Diversity Officer for the University of South Dakota, facilitated the discussion.

He has been a trainer and social justice educator since 2001.

The forum organizers hope those who attended, walk away with a better understanding of their community as a whole. 

"Establish some action steps that we can take individually, and as organizations, and as a community so that we can combat racism, and bias in our community,"  said Flora Lee, NAACP Sioux City chapter president.

The forum was funded by a grant award from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.