Public forum held to discuss race and privilege

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission and the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP Tuesday night host a public forum entitled "Race, Privilege and Our Community."

The purpose of the forum, was to have a deeper conversation about race and privilege.

Lamont Sellers, Associate Vice President for Diversity and Senior Diversity Officer for the University of South Dakota, facilitated the discussion.

He has been a trainer and social justice educator since 2001.

The forum organizers hope those who attended, walk away with a better understanding of their community as a whole.

"Establish some action steps that we can take individually, and as organizations, and as a community so that we can combat racism, and bias in our community," said Flora Lee, NAACP Sioux City chapter president.

The forum was funded by a grant award from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

