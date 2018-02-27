South Sioux students learn importance of evacuation drills

It was an important day in South Sioux City on Tuesday for some elementary school students, who were learning a valuable lesson about being prepared for every situation.

"The time to learn that one of your policies needs to be brushed up on, isn't in the middle of a real life situation," said South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire drill took place, and students and staff exited Lewis and Clark Elementary.

But, it didn't end there-

"Under the drill, we said 'its not safe to go back in', so we need to go to our secondary site," said Ben Schultz, Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal.

Students then walked to a nearby location to practice the evacuation drill.

"And under the drill too, it wasn't safe to dismiss from the school," adds Schultz.

This causes a parent reunification drill to take place.

A handful of students and staff members, loaded up on the bus, to even another location - where they would then wait for their parents to pick them up.

Principal Ben Schultz says although the drills take time, its better to be prepared, than not.

"It takes a lot of work, but we want to practice to make sure that if this does happen in real life, that we at least work out the kinks before it happens," said Schultz.

The students and staff weren't the only ones participating in the important drill-

"So you have the school, the fire department, and the police department all working together like we need to do," adds Chief Mahon. "And you know, we all train and work on things but to have the opportunity to do this all together and really push the envelope, is very very important."

One grandmother who came to pick up her grandson, said it not only calms her mind to have this drill take place, but her grandson's as well.

"Real or not, there's going to be something to back him up," said Esther Messerschmidt, Grandmother of a 5th Grader. "And it makes us [parents/guardians] know that they're there for him, and that means a lot to us."

A parent himself, the South Sioux City Community School Superintendent says-

"There's no greater sense than knowing that your students are going to a place of safety," said South Sioux City Schools Superintendent Todd Strom.

Students and staff did not know the full story of what was going to happen Tuesday- and the principal says they still did an excellent job.