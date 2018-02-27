HEALTHBEAT 4: Cardiac rehabilitation

Heart disease is a big killer in Siouxland and the number one killer of men and women.

"I'm one of those individuals that thought that this would be the last place that I would wind up," said Larry Bolanos, Cardiac Rehab Patient.

Larry Bolanos, and others affected by a heart condition, spend around 3 days a week at cardiac rehab.

"Last year, we had over 11,000 visits, we have usually over 100 visits a day," said Dr. Jerome Pierson, Medical Director of Heart Center Mercy Medical Center.

The purpose of cardiac rehab at Mercy Medical Center, is to give patients the exercise they need, in order to get back to a full lifestyle.

But, it is not simply just a gym.

"This provides a safe haven for our patients with heart disease to come in and exercise, to workout," said Dr. Pierson. "And they develop a family environment here, the nurses know them all by name."

"There's an element of safety," said Kellie Aslani, Cardiac Rehab Patient. "If something were to happen- we hope it doesn't- but if it were, where better of a place to be than a hospital?"

The program also includes education on heart healthy living, and counseling to reduce stress and help you return to an active life.

And for those who are still not convinced, take it from people who were in your shoes before-

"When I first came here, of course, I was still-even though they fixed my heart- I was still like, 'well, I don't need this. I'm active all the time, I don't need this'," said Larry Brostead, Cardiac Rehab Patient. "Well I had 12 sessions that Medicare would allow and so I said, 'well 12 and I'm out!' Well, today I just signed in and it was my 134th session."

"It can happen, for one," adds Bolanos. "And don't ignore the signs."

"Educate yourself," said Aslani. "Know your family history."

The Cardiac Rehab Program at Mercy Medical Center has been serving the Siouxland area for more than 30 years.

