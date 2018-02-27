Sioux Center moves into 3A semi's; West Sioux out in Class 2A

Sioux Center is a step closer to a return to the Class 3A championship game.

In a matchup of two teams that press and scramble throughout the game, second-ranked Sioux Center turned back No. 10 Red Oak 76-60 to complete the 3A quarterfinal round and end the Tigers' 16-game winning streak.

The Warriors held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, then had to fend off the Tigers the rest of the way. Red Oak got the lead down to 55-48 with a little more than six minutes remaining and what followed was a wild stretch in which Red Oak couldn't make the shots it needed to get any closer and Sioux Center couldn't hit the shots it needed to break the game open once and for all.

Sioux Center finally got it done with a couple of big shots. Alyssa Mulder hit a set shot from the right corner to make it 66-54 with 2:29 left and Camryn Cleveringa buried a 3-pointer for a 69-56 lead. Lexi Toering's layup with 1:24 remaining stretched the lead to 71-57 and the Warriors, last year's state runners-up, could start thinking about the next round.

Sioux Center will take a 23-2 record against ninth-ranked Monticello at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Toering made 10 of 12 shots to lead Sioux Center with 20 points and 10 rebounds. It was a nice comeback for Toering, who was held to four points on 1-for-6 shooting in last year's title game loss to Pocahontas Area.

Victoria Rensink added 16 points for Sioux Center, while Cleveringa and Jordyn Van Mannen each scored 13.

**********

Treynor got the ball inside and it worked, so the Cardinals kept it up.

Dominating on the interior, second-ranked Treynor broke the game open in the second quarter and beat No. 11 West Sioux 54-30 to start the Class 2A tournament.

Kayla Chapman led the Cardinals with 20 points, while Madelyn Deitchler had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Konnor Sundmann contributed nine points for Treynor, which lost a heartbreaker to Western Christian in last year's championship game. Now, the Cardinals are step closer to getting back to the final night.

Deitchler had nine points and Chapman five as Treynor outscored West Sioux 18-4 in the second quarter to open a 30-10 lead. The Cardinals went on to lead by as many as 27 and West Sioux was unable to mount any kind of challenge against its tournament savvy opponent.

Payton Schwiesow and Abbie Ericson each scored eight points for West Sioux and Ericson grabbed seven rebounds.

Treynor, making its 15th trip to state, takes a 23-1 record into a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday. The Cardinals' only loss was a 59-54 setback to Class 4A Bishop Heelan of Sioux City.

West Sioux made it to state despite a preseason injury that sidelined Taylor Rodenberg, the school's career scoring leader. The Falcons finish 21-4.