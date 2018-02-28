Community rallies around Storm Lake, IA teen paralyzed in accide - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Community rallies around Storm Lake, IA teen paralyzed in accident

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A youth group, in Storm Lake, Iowa, want you to bring your appetite to a fundraiser, Wednesday night, which will benefit one of their peers, who was seriously injured in an accident.

Andrea Rodriguez is being treated at a Des Moines hospital after she was ejected from a vehicle in a roll-over crash. She now paralyzed from the waist down.

Her friends in her youth group at United Methodist Church, in Storm Lake, will hold a spaghetti supper, Wednesday night, at the church. All of the money raised at the event will help pay her medical costs. The event starts at 5:00pm and ends at 8:00pm. Tickets are $7 each, or $25 for a family. They are available at the church at 211 East 3rd Street in Storm Lake.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.