Community rallies around Storm Lake, IA teen paralyzed in accident

A youth group, in Storm Lake, Iowa, want you to bring your appetite to a fundraiser, Wednesday night, which will benefit one of their peers, who was seriously injured in an accident.

Andrea Rodriguez is being treated at a Des Moines hospital after she was ejected from a vehicle in a roll-over crash. She now paralyzed from the waist down.

Her friends in her youth group at United Methodist Church, in Storm Lake, will hold a spaghetti supper, Wednesday night, at the church. All of the money raised at the event will help pay her medical costs. The event starts at 5:00pm and ends at 8:00pm. Tickets are $7 each, or $25 for a family. They are available at the church at 211 East 3rd Street in Storm Lake.