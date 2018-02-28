The announcement Wednesday comes two weeks after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

The announcement Wednesday comes two weeks after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Lawmakers will meet with President Trump at the White House Wednesday to talk gun control.

Lawmakers will meet with President Trump at the White House Wednesday to talk gun control.

Students return to class for the first time since a shooting there killed 17 people at a Florida high school

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are returning to class today for the first time since a shooting there killed 17 people.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are returning to class Wednesday for the first time since a shooting there killed 17 people.

Students walked to school Wednesday morning alongside a heavy police presence.

The school resumes classes this week with a half-day schedule as Broward County attempts to return to normal.

Many students were emotional on their first day back but others are eager to try to get their lives back to normal.

Suzanna Barna, a Stoneman Douglas senior said, "I'm kind of excited to be back at school. A little bit nervous to see how different everything feels, but I'm excited to be back with my friends."

Rachel Taylor, a Stoneman Douglas student said, "There's no right time to go back to school but if were all with our friends and all united as a community then it feels better to be back in the community."

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Wednesday that while the day will be filled with mixed emotions.

He was students are returning to campus and that the "Marjory Stoneman Douglas family" is reuniting.