NSP issue an Endangered Missing Advisory for 18-month-old Nebraska child

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Parker James Sain of Grand Island. 

The patrol said on Tuesday, the 18-month-old boy was taken from daycare by his biological father, 26-year-old Joshua Sain. 

The Grand Island Police Department believes Parker may be in danger. Parker was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with gray liner, dark blue sweatpants, light blue shirt, and tan baby work boots.

Both may be in a white 2000 Pontiac Grand AM 2 door and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

