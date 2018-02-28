UPDATE: truck driver killed in a crash near Schuyler has been id - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: truck driver killed in a crash near Schuyler has been identified as a man from Thurston

A truck driver who was killed in a crash Monday near Schuyler, Nebraska has been identified as a man from Thurston.  The Colfax County Attorney identified him as 53-year-old Henry Sands.

Authorities say Sands was northbound on Highway 15 when he came upon a tractor pulling a feed wagon. As he tried to pass the wagon, it began to turn left. Sands veered off the highway into a field and crashed into a creek bank.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Schuyler.

