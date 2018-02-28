Soil moisture supplies in South Dakota remain low - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Soil moisture supplies in South Dakota remain low

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Soil moisture supplies in South Dakota remain low as spring planting season nears.

The Agriculture Department's monthly crop report shows both topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies in the state rated at 63 percent short or very short. Many South Dakota farmers dealt with crippling drought last year. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of the state still in moderate to severe drought.

The Agriculture Department report shows that about one-third of the state's winter wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition as February ends.

