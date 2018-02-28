Support Siouxland Soldiers hosts "Waffles for Warriors" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Support Siouxland Soldiers hosts "Waffles for Warriors"

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Support Siouxland Soldiers hosted "Waffles for Warriors" Wednesday morning. 

The event is to treat veterans to a free monthly breakfast to thank them for their service.

"Waffles for Warriors" is one of the many offerings Support Siouxland Soldiers hosts throughout the year. 

The Director of Support Siouxland Soldiers says "Waffles for Warriors" is just one of the many things they do for veterans throughout the year.

"So Support Siouxland Soldiers, really the mission is to support all of our veterans and military families in various ways. We send care packages, we host support events, and food assistance" said Sarah Petersen, Director of Support Siouxland Soldiers. 

Each year these events serve over 2500 Veterans and family members and requires over 100 Volunteers and 4,000 volunteer hours. 

To learn more about Support Siouxland Soldiers you can visit their website http://supportsiouxlandsoldiers.com.

